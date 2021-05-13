Raymond James Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.19.
NYSE:TFC opened at $59.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.
In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
