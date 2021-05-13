Raymond James Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.19.

NYSE:TFC opened at $59.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

