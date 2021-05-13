TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading 0.9% Higher

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,086 ($14.19) and last traded at GBX 1,084 ($14.16). 30,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 53,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,074 ($14.03).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,053.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,148.38.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

