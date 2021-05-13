TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Raised to $37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $442.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

