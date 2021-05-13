Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10). 1,136,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,395,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.85 ($0.10).

The company has a market cap of £20.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.62.

Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.