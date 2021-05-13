Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.00

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Nabtesco had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $761.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nabtesco Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabtesco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

