Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,911 Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 73,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of RVT opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.