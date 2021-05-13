DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,313 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after acquiring an additional 206,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,006 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after buying an additional 167,602 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,463,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

IAC opened at $219.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.48. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

