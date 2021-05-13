Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $100.84 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

