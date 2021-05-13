Christopher John Killoy Sells 10,000 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $699,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.25. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

