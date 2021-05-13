-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.24). 10x Genomics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics stock opened at $134.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.99 and a 200-day moving average of $166.73.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total transaction of $7,993,205.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,647,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,473,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,832 shares of company stock worth $37,314,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

