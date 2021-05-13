1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $586,372.50 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $586,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $14,328,545.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

