Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $124,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

