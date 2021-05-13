Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $120,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Etsy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Etsy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $159.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.82.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $181,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.