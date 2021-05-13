Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 214,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,473,000 after buying an additional 66,289 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,160,000. Prudent Investors Network lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 157,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.50. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22.

