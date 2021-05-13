Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,270.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,576,000 after purchasing an additional 966,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $765,000.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.