Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $65.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,177 shares of company stock worth $4,406,501. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.