Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,742,000 after purchasing an additional 570,883 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,958,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after acquiring an additional 135,078 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,178 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

