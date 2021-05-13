Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

