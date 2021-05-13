Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,151.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,285.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,203.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

