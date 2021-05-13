Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 270,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

In other news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $245,143.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,736,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,472 shares of company stock valued at $20,697,305. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXST opened at $146.84 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.06 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

