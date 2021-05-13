Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,814,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,332,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 137,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 117,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $89.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

