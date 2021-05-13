Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,237,000 after buying an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,553 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,757,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $127.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.28.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

