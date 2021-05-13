Cwm LLC Acquires 538 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 115.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.08.

EOG stock opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.46 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.