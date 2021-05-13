Cwm LLC Increases Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

GWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GWB opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.