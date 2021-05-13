Cwm LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 124.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,510,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 3,192.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 348,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 338,007 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 242,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000.

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

