Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $874,000 Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,433,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 18.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $215.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.73 and its 200-day moving average is $218.25. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $158.97 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HELE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

