Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,274 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 127,400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $179.83 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $220.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.12. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 946.52 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,652 shares of company stock worth $42,711,132 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

