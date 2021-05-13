Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 950 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after acquiring an additional 677,698 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,497,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,715,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 447,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5,473.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 262,300 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EAT stock opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,724 shares of company stock worth $20,223,698 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

