Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 22,461.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PARR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 76,836 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARR opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $817.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

