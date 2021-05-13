Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter.

ASND opened at $136.96 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.61.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ASND shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.22.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

