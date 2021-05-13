2,924 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,822,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after buying an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.