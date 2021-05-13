International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “International Paper will benefit from the ongoing strong demand for essential products and the e-commerce channel amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Global cellulose fibers segment will gain on strong demand for absorbent hygiene and pulp products as paper-grade pulp demand recovers. Corrugated and containerboard packaging demand remains resilient in the current year on account of its critical role in supply chain to bring essential products to customers. In the Printing Paper business, the company continues to see steady demand recovery across all regions. International Paper expects improvement in demand, volume as well as price and mix across all segments. Furthermore, mergers and acquisitions also remain a key growth strategy for the company to strengthen its packaging business. The company’s strong balance sheet will also stoke growth.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE IP opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $62.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

