PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.79

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.79 and last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 367858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

PTCT has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 104,952 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 135,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.