Credit Suisse Group Increases Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $38.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,350 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.