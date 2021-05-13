Citigroup Raises Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $134.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Shares of Post stock opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,837.05 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.88.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Post by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Post by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Post by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

