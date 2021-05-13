Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.39 million, a P/E ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 3.04.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Fluent by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fluent by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 41,186 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Fluent by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

