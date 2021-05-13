Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $32.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 99.00% from the stock’s current price.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.46.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,402,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 323,762 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after buying an additional 322,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 286,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after buying an additional 194,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

