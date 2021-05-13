West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Insider Silji Abraham Sells 2,171 Shares

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:WST opened at $324.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $339.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

