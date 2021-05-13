Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec Sells 400,000 Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) Stock

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.53, for a total transaction of C$1,011,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,832,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,343,137.61.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 400,000 shares of H2O Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total transaction of C$984,000.00.

HEO opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.38.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$34.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

