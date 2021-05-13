Analyzing Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and INDUS Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.38 $17.69 million $0.95 19.80 INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 7.86 $3.67 million N/A N/A

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -12.40% -11.31% -3.60% INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $70.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.27%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Bluegreen Vacations on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

