AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

