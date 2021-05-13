AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Clearfield by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $335,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clearfield by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

CLFD opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $40.26.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $37,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock worth $1,368,112 over the last 90 days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

