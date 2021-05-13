Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1,987.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,063 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

