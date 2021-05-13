Analysts Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post $1.53 EPS

Brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.54 and a 200 day moving average of $140.70. PepsiCo has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after buying an additional 477,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

