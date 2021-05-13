AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after buying an additional 163,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

PFLT stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $462.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

