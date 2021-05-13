Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $82.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WELL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $71.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after buying an additional 142,181 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

