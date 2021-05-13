Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgrades At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) to Neutral

Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

NYSE:HOME opened at $36.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $84,274.00. Insiders sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,508 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

