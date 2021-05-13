AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APP. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE:APP opened at $52.25 on Monday. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

