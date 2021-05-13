US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,869 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

