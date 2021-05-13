State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 6,944.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.